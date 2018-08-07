Elwyn “Cy” L-Roy Dalley, 84, of Montpelier, died Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at Markle Health Care in Markle. He was born on March 30, 1934, in Grand Rapids, Mich. He married Elsie (Western) Dalley on Nov. 10, 1962, in Waterford, Mich.

Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Carrie Scriba of Montpelier; ason, David Dalley of Montpelier; two brothers, Barton Dalley of Byron Center, Mich., and Danny Dalley of Flint, Mich.; two sisters, Iris Brocato of Davenport, Fla., and Alice Francisco of Florida; and five granchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Cyreanous Dalley; his mother, Doris (Parish) Dalley; a brother, Clifford L. Dalley, and a sister, Charlene Martin.

Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. Service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.