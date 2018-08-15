Dr. Allan Nowakowski DDS, 70, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., Sept. 26, 1947, the son of Roy S. and Evelyn Kruczynski Nowakowski and graduated from Bluffton High School.

Allan graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in chemistry in 1970, Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1974 and then completed the Robert Long Oral Surgery Residency at Indiana University Medical Center in 1977. Since 1977, he had practiced oral and maxillofacial surgery in Muncie.

Dr. Nowakowski was an avid woodworker, enjoyed golfing, and was an amateur computer programmer. He was an esteemed member of the American College of Dentistry. He served on the surgical staff at Ball Memorial Hospital for more than 25 years and as surgical council president. Allan was also a member of the ADA and IDA.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Karon Nowakowski; son, Micheal (Michele) Nowakowski of California; daughter, Elle Alina Nowakowski; siblings, Jane (Jack McLaughlin) Swiss, Joan (Tom) Eberhard, Richard (Ann) Nowakowski and Jean Bayless; his mother, Evelyn Nowakowski; father and mother-in-law, Errol and Patricia Klem; and several nieces and nephews.

Allan was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road. Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 113 N. Council St., Muncie, IN 47305.

