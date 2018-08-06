David P. “Dave” Thatcher, 69, of Angola and formerly of Ossian, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018.

He was born Jan. 27, 1949, in McDermott, Ohio, a son of Glen and Dorothy Hudson Thatcher. He served in the U.S. Army and made it his career, retiring after 34 years of service in 1998. He also spent 10 years working at Johnson Controls. He was a member at Sonlight Community Church, Angola and American Legion Post 467, Hamilton. He enjoyed spending his time bowling in earlier years, being outdoors, working in his yard, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving family include his wife, Karen Thatcher; daughter, Monica Houser; grandchildren, Skylar and Jordan Winters, and Gabe Houser; sisters, Clarice Carle, Dinah “Judy” Garrison, and Bonnie Rucker; and sister-in-law, Francis Thatcher.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, Ronald Thatcher.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Sonlight Community Church, 445 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, with a gathering of family and friends following the service until 4 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Elhanan Cemetery, Ossian, with military services.

Memorials may be made to Liv It Up for Olivia Stoy, P.O. Box 22, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian, is handling arrangements. Visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences online.