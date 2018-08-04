Darren M. Schmidt, 19, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Lutheran Hospital.

Darren was the son of Tiffany L. Schmidt VanEmon, born Nov. 10, 1998, in Bluffton.

He worked as a mechanic for Craig’s Auto Repair in Decatur. He was a 2017 graduate of Adams Central.

Darren loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Darren also loved baseball and working on cars. He had a big heart and was always a jokester.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Tiffany (Kyle) VanEmon of Geneva; his fiancée, Emily D. Eicher of Bluffton; maternal grandmother, RuthAnn Schmidt of Uniondale; paternal grandparents, Stan and Nancy VanEmon of Berne; four brothers, Zeke Gerber and Zayden Gerber, both of Geneva, and Drake Singleton and Colin Heron, both of Ossian; and three sisters, Ellie VanEmon of Geneva, Jazmyn Luttmer of St. Henry, Ohio, and Emily Heron of Ossian.

A 6 p.m. funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 6, at The Bridge Community Church in Decatur, with calling 2 hours prior from 4 to 6 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Adam Carroll and Pastor Eric Lehman.

Memorials may be made to the family.

The arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. To sign our guest book, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com