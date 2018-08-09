Daniel B. Shorb, 34, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2018.

Daniel was born in Fort Wayne on Apr. 1, 1984 and placed in the care of Brett and Cindy (Leman) Shorb as a foster baby at 17 days old. Deeply loved by the entire Shorb family, Daniel was adopted on Dec. 1, 1986.

Daniel’s joyful, accepting attitude when faced with multiple surgeries, physical ailments, and mental disabilities was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. Daniel was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, being baptized in January of 2015. His friends and family will greatly miss his ready smile and quick wit but rejoice that his battle is over. He has fought the good fight and kept the faith. He can now rest safely in the arms of Jesus.

In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by three sisters, Candy (Lyndsey) Weiland of Greencastle, Heather (Jeff) Goodwin of Fort Wayne, and Kari (Gregg) Vanover of Warren, and a brother, Neil (Laura) Shorb of Ossian. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, Noah, Austin, Hannah, Tiffany, Natalie, Sam, Andrew, Hailey, Sophia, Braxton, Evie, Mia, and Chase; his maternal grandparents, Wallace and Marilyn Leman of Roanoke, Ill.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilbur Shorb and Ray and Fran Tilton, and his beloved uncle, Matt Leman.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Jeff Leman and Steve Ringger will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Foundations, a ministry of the Apostolic Christian Church.

