Casey Allen Marcum, 35, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1982, in Bloomington to Terrance L. Marcum and Beth (Sanford) Marcum Nixon.

He is survived by his parents, Terry (Michele) Marcum of Bluffton and Beth (Thomas Schmucker) Nixon of Ellettsville, as well as children, Kaelyn and Collin Marcum of Bloomington. Other survivors include siblings: Jesse (Theresa) Marcum of Greenwood, Chad (Amy) Walls of Oolitic, Carley (Anthony) Woodruff of Ellettsville, Jared Marcum of Bluffton, Chris (Angela) Walls of Princeton, Michael (Christina) Walls of Iowa, and Hallie and Addie Schmucker of Bloomington.

Paternal grandparents include Jerry and Linda Marcum of Hazelwood and Thomas Hiester of Bluffton. Maternal grandparents include Sue Van Horn of Bloomington. Additionally, he is mourned by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Casey was preceded in death by a brother, Kyle Marcum; grandmother, Kay Hiester; and great-grandparents, Harold and Geraldine Jones.

There will be no services at this time. Chandler Funeral Home in Ellettsville is assisting with arrangements.