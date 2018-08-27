Home Opinions Bobby and Sarah are getting married. I’m getting excited. Bobby and Sarah are getting married. I’m getting excited. August 27, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Trump and Braun in the days of zero tolerance Local Let me make this perfectly clear … Local Golf: Only for the brave — even the watchers Opinions No, the sycamore did not get sunburned Opinions In Tennessee Senate race, a pistol-packing Republican vs. an oatmeal Democrat Opinions We’re not ‘fake’ or ‘the enemy of the people’