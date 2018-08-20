Home News Bluffton NOW!’s immediate goal: $100K by Aug. 31 Bluffton NOW!’s immediate goal: $100K by Aug. 31 August 20, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Agler appointed Southern Wells’ first-ever SRO RSS Two arrested following police chase RSS Doubleheader for gospel music fans News Police Notebook: 8-20-18 RSS She will make her own way RSS High electric bills give residents a shock