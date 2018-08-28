Barbara J. French, 77, who resided in Wells County, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2018, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Bluffton, to George E. Miller and Leona L. Keller Miller. Barbara grew up and spent her early years in Bluffton, where she graduated from Bluffton High School in 1958. In 1959, Barbara married C. Thomas French. They were divorced after 23 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and a sister, Phyllis Jean (Miller) Bailer.

Barbara retired to Lancaster Senior Apartments in Bluffton in 2005, and then moved to Markle Health and Rehabilitation in 2015. She had been a store manager at Women’s World in Fort Wayne and a manager at Capri Meadows Apartments in Bluffton. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Surviving are two sons, Michael A. French (wife Rachel) and Douglas B. French (wife Lynn); a daughter, Angela A. French Moreau (husband Paul); and six grandchildren, Falon M. French, Douglas C. French, Cassandra E. Moreau, Joshua P. Moreau, Alisha L. Moreau, and Thomas T. French.

Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours will take place prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made in Barbara’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com