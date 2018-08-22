Home Opinions Appalled by health dept. inaction Appalled by health dept. inaction August 22, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions We’re not ‘fake’ or ‘the enemy of the people’ Opinions Let’s honor Joe’s memory by helping high school seniors Opinions John Brennan shows how to lose to Trump in one easy step Opinions Markets know better than bureaucrats Opinions How celebrity culture infected our democracy Local The things you learn when you ask some questions