Home State & National News 8 people, including 6 children, die in Chicago fire 8 people, including 6 children, die in Chicago fire August 27, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News 3 dead, including gunman, in video game shooting in Florida State & National News Indiana’s election security plans do not include new machines State & National News Susan Bayh able to see sons join military State & National News 900-plus state schools are checked for lead State & National News 4 teens killed, 4 hurt when hit pushing SUV State & National News Neil Simon, Broadway’s master of comedy, dies at 91