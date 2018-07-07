Vergene G. Reinhard, 93, of Decatur, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 28, 1924, in Adams County to John and Lydia Gerber Steffen.

She was a homemaker, and worked on the family farm with her husband. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and was a volunteer at Christian Care Retirement Community for many years.

She married Roy W. Reinhard June 6, 1948, in Wells County. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2001.

She is survived by three children, Carol (Roger) Compton of Decatur, Randy (Marilyn) Reinhard of Decatur, and Marvin (Kim) Reinhard of Bluffton; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild due in July; a brother, Ralph Steffen of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Mary Alice Reinhard; six brothers, Harvey, Wilmer, Walter, Norman, Glennes and Harold Steffen; and three sisters, Catherine Reinhard, Mildred Steffen and Violet Steffen.

Vergene enjoyed spending time with her family, working on “Word Search Puzzles,” gardening and attending to her flowers, and quilting with her sisters.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 9, at Apostolic Christian Church East with Ron Kipfer and Troy Leyse officiating. Calling is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Family LifeCare in Berne.

Online condolences at: www.goodwincaleharnish.com