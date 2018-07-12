Home State & National News Trump: We win Trump: We win July 12, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News U.S. reopening probe of Emmett Till slaying State & National News 2 die when tree falls on truck State & National News Connersville woman donates kidney to child she met at VBS State & National News Authorities say NYC mayor crossed the border illegally State & National News At NATO, Trump claims Germany ’totally controlled’ by Russia State & National News Hospital: Kids lost weight, drank dripping water in cave