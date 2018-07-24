Home RSS Sweetwater pavilion concert series Sweetwater pavilion concert series July 24, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Men in court, facing charges in shooting RSS A return on principal Community Events Balentine gallery exhibit to feature Amber Lewis of A.D. Custom Designs State & National News Star of Twitter State & National News What about that border up north? RSS Two charged following last week’s shooting