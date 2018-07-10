Home Opinions Spending 10 hours in the Big Apple Spending 10 hours in the Big Apple July 10, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Abolish ICE — a foolhardy idea whose time has come Opinions ‘Bad’ jobs don’t have to be that way Opinions AG Curtis Hill must do right thing and resign Opinions What might a socialist American government do? Opinions At Marquette, conservatives got it wrong Local Three reasons for a melancholy 4th