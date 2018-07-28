Home News Singing on the patio Singing on the patio July 28, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Scrapbooks bear Pyle’s witness to troops’ bravery RSS Two hurt in crash on 450E RSS 19 enrolled in city’s revamped sidewalk restoration program Lifestyle A Joyful Noise … NATURE’S KING Sports Southern Wells at Victors Veer football camp News Wells Court Docket: 07-28-2018