Richard D. “Rich” Zaugg, 53, of Decatur, died Monday, July 23, 2018.

Rich was born June 10, 1965, in Wells County, to Robert W. Zaugg and Virginia I. Steffen Zaugg. On Dec. 28, 1996, Rich married Cassandra D. “Cassie” Fuller.

Rich was employed at P.B. Trucking for eight years as a yard truck driver. He loved his kids, grandchildren, trains and farming.

Rich is survived by his wife, Cassandra D. “Cassie” Zaugg of Decatur; his parents, Robert and Virginia Zaugg of Ossian; four children, Breanna Price, KC (Kelcey) Zaugg, and Keeley Zaugg, all of Decatur, and Lane Zaugg of Prescott, Ariz,; a brother, David (Tina) Zaugg of Tippecanoe, Ind.; a sister, Joye (Rob) Fuess of Bluffton; and 10 grandchildren, Seth, Stephen, Magdalynn, Cyrus, Kacyn, Kreighten, Kashden, Kixley, Caroline, Scout. Another grandchild is on the way.

A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation preceding the service from 4 to 8 p.m. Pastor Ernie Suman will be officiating at the service.

Memorials may be made to the family.

