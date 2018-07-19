Richard A. Eubank, 69, of Markle, went peacefully home to be with his Lord at his residence, surrounded by family Wednesday morning, July 18, 2018.

He was born Jan. 11, 1949, in Bluffton to Harry B. and Ada Maxine Baumgartner Eubank. Richard graduated from Thomas R. White High School in Pendleton with the class of 1970. He worked at Bachman’s Foods in Bluffton, Pretzel’s Inc. and for Franklin Electric. He owned and operated D&D Plumbing & Heating in Markle for more than 10 years and retired from Bluffton Plumbing, Heating & Electric. Richard attended the Murray Missionary Church.

On June 22, 1996, in Bluffton, Richard married B. Dianna Patterson Eubank.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Dianna of Markle; a son, Jeffery A. (Lisa) Eubank of Bluffton; and step-children, Tiffanee Cole of Huntington and Thad A. Castleman of Markle. He was a loving grandpa to eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

Richard is also survived by two sisters, Judy Ritter and Nancy Williams, both of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jill M. Herndon; three brothers, Lawrence, David and Roger Eubank; and half-brothers, Robert, Jim and Harry Eubank.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 23, at the Murray Missionary Church with Pastor Mike Gilbert officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Murray Missionary Church, and for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Entombment will take place at Northridge Community Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Richard’s memory to Ride 2 Provide, through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com