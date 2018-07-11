Rachel L. Brooks, age 17, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, July 9, 2018.

Rachel was born in Fort Wayne, Dec. 8, 2000. She is survived by her parents, Matthew (Bekah) Brooks and Abbie (Joey) Stemper.

A 2018 graduate of Kingdom Academy in Bluffton, Rachel had plans to attend Ball State University in the fall to study dietetics. She had currently been working at Christian Care Retirement Community in the dietary department, and also for Resource Maintenance in Bluffton. She was fun-loving and had a passion for healthy living.

In addition to her parents, Rachel is survived by three sisters, Kaitlyn Brooks of Missouri, Hannah Brooks of Leo, and Elizabeth Brooks of Poneto; four brothers, Abram Brooks of Fort Wayne, Nathaniel (Annie) Brooks of Van Wert, Ohio, Joel Brooks of Bluffton, and Joshua Brooks of Michigan; and a half-sister, Mariah Stemper of Missouri. She is also survived by her paternal grandfather, Harold (Judy) Brooks of Leo; maternal grandparents, Rodney (Rosemary) Mounsey of Poneto; maternal great-grandparents, Arlene Habegger of Bluffton, and Dean Mounsey of Warren; a niece, Jazmine Buck of Missouri; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with her beloved dog, Sammie.

Rachel was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Penne Brooks.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 12, from noon to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held Thursday evening, immediately following visitation at 7 p.m., with Ryan Bertsch officiating. Private family burial will occur at a later date at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o of the funeral home.

