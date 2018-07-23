Home News Police Notebook: 7-23-18 Police Notebook: 7-23-18 July 23, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Two charged following last week’s shooting RSS Rally shows support for NMS student RSS Descendant of the brewmaster RSS Not his first rodeo RSS New owner gives Bowling Center new features, name RSS Three arraigned on counterfeit money charges