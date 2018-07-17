Peggy Lou Clingenpeel, 96, of Van Wert, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Hearth & Home at Van Wert.

Peggy was born Jan. 24, 1922, in Van Wert, Ohio, where she was raised by Harry and Mabel Brown.

She was united in marriage in November of 1943 to Fane D. Clingenpeel and he preceded her in death Feb. 3, 1990. She is survived by several relatives and friends.

Peggy was a lifelong member of the former First United Methodist Church in Willshire until it closed; it was there where she was served in the United Methodist Women. She then attended Praise Point Church in Willshire. She graduated from Wren High School and was employed by General Electric in Fort Wayne, retiring after 50 years. She also was a member of G.E.’s Elex Club.

She enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, making fudge, baking cookies, sewing, quilting, and harvesting nuts, especially hickory nuts.

Peggy’s warm and generous heart led her to give away most of the fruits of her labors. Most of all she loved taking care of her beloved pets.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 19, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur with calling one hour prior to service from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Brad Kittle will be officiating and burial will take place in the Williamsport Cemetery in Poe.

Memorials may be made to Praise Point Church or American Red Cross.

