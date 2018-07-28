Home Opinions State / National Ocasio-Cortez could learn a thing or two about socialism from Trump Ocasio-Cortez could learn a thing or two about socialism from Trump July 28, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State / National The hypocrisy of the Democratic Russia hawks Opinions Burying old lies with new ones Opinions A writer’s discipline: The worth of 600 words Opinions Protectionism: evidence is unpersuasive Opinions The real conflict with Iran Opinions In defense of poodles