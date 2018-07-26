Nancy Carol Coryell, 75 years, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at Genesis Health Care-Bryan Center after a lengthy illness.

Nancy was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Bluffton, the daughter of the late Robert D. and Margaret E. (Hutchinson) White. She was a 1960 graduate of Bluffton High School.

Surviving are her two brothers, Donald (Bonnie) White of Milford, Ohio, and Duncan White of Bluffton; four nieces, Kendra (Rev. Dr. Stephen) Oglesbee, Laura Meinke, Candice (Dr. RJ) Nowinski, and Natalie Rose; and one nephew, Jeffrey “Darin” (Jill) White.

To honor Nancy’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, Ohio.

Those desiring an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice in Nancy’s honor.

