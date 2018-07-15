Home Blogs 4-H Fair N-B Video: Sights and sounds from the 2018 4-H Parade N-B Video: Sights and sounds from the 2018 4-H Parade July 15, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Here are some sights and sounds from the 2018 Wells County 4-H Parade. (Photos by Justin Peeper and Jessica Bricker; video by Jessica Bricker) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 4-H Fair N-B Video: Follow a team through Spirit Night 2018 4-H Fair N-B Photos: A weekend at the fair 4-H Fair N-B Video: Glow stick parade — featuring goats 4-H Fair 2018 Wells County 4-H Parade lineup RSS 2018 Wells County 4-H Fair schedule 4-H Fair N-B Photos: More scenes from the 4-H Fair