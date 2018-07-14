Home Blogs 4-H Fair N-B Video: Glow stick parade — featuring goats N-B Video: Glow stick parade — featuring goats July 14, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Friday night is for the goats — and their 4-Hers decorated with glow sticks. (Video by Jessica Bricker) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 4-H Fair 2018 Wells County 4-H Parade lineup RSS 2018 Wells County 4-H Fair schedule 4-H Fair N-B Photos: More scenes from the 4-H Fair 4-H Fair N-B Photos: Scenes from the 4-H Fair 4-H Fair N-B Slideshow: Miss Wells 2017 4-H Fair N-B Video: A chat with the new Miss Wells, Miss Wells Teen