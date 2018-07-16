Mitchell Allen Davis, 57, of Poneto, passed away at 3:51 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born Tuesday, March 7, 1961, in Hartford City. Mitchell was a 1979 graduate of Southern Wells High School. He formerly worked at Alexin in Bluffton, Heartland Aluminum in Warren and CTS in Berne. He enjoyed four wheeling, riding motorcycles and being outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughter, Caroline. Mitchell loved getting away to Tracy City, Tenn., where he owned one acre of land. He would stay in his camper and enjoy the scenery.

Survivors include his mother, Wanda (Ekers) Dickey of Poneto; daughters, Amy (Brandon) Haberstich of Albany, Elizabeth (fiance Andrew Haddin) Davis of New Castle; granddaughter, Caroline Haberstich of Albany; brothers, David Ray Davis Jr. of Georgia and Danny Davis of Grant, Fla.; sister, Delores Kippfer of Poneto.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Nunley.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren, Tuesday, July 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. A service to celebrate Mitchell’s life will be at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating; viewing will be held one hour before the service. Interment will follow in the Asbury Cemetery in rural Montpelier (Wells County).

Preferred memorials: Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation PO Box 104 Bluffton, IN 46714

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.