Mildred E. Hablitzel, 96, of Van Wert, Ohio, died at 12:21 a.m., Saturday at Van Wert Health.

She was born on November 27, 1921, in Van Wert, the daughter of the late Fred F. and L. Effie (Thurman) Stephenson. On March 25, 1949, she married Robert William Hablitzel, who preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2006. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Myron and Ernest Stephenson.

Mrs. Hablitzel was 1939 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended the Van Wert Business School. She was a former employee of the Van Wert National Bank. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Grand Lake Coachmen Club. She was a long time volunteer for the American Red Cross and supported the Red Cross and the American Heart Association. She was also a member of Pi Rho Zeta Sorority. Mildred and her husband Bob enjoyed 23 winters in Florida.

Family survivors include her daughter, Karen Sue (David) Fosnaugh of Uniondale; a granddaughter, Jennifer Jill (Jack) Ford of Ossian; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa N. Bryan.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours are 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Preferred memorials are to the local American Red Cross.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com