Home Local News Markle Markle News: 7-10-18 Markle News: 7-10-18 July 10, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Markle Markle News: 7-3-18 RSS Annexation process for 30 acres near Markle begins Markle Markle News: 6-12-18 Markle Markle News: 5-30-18 RSS Markle council OKs purchase agreement for new police station Markle Markle News: 5-22-18