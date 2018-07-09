John “Carl” Macklin, 82, of Ossian, passed away Friday evening, July 6, 2018, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Carl was born on Feb. 11, 1936, in Portland, to George I. and Iva Miller Macklin.

He married Betty Jane Reinhard in Ossian on Dec. 16, 1962; she survives.

A 1954 graduate of Geneva High School, Carl was an Army veteran, serving from 1954 to 1956.

He worked for 30 years at Franklin Electric in Bluffton as a quality controller. He was also a farmer in Wells County for many years, and a pecan farmer for several years in New Mexico.

Carl loved to play baseball in high school, and tried out for the Cincinnati Reds. After entering the Army, he served as their pitcher for the Army baseball team. He enjoyed traveling and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. In his spare time, he enjoyed studying history.

In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by two daughters, Debra (Brian) Fiechter of Bluffton and Connie (Rod) Bucher of Cicero, Ind.; two sons, Alan Macklin of Van Wert, Ohio, and Ronnie (LaNae) Macklin of Decatur; 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren with two more great-grandchildren expected in January 2019; two brothers, Robert (Joy) Macklin of Las Cruces, N.M., and Delane (Carol) Macklin of Knoxville, Tenn.

Aside from his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam M. Fiechter.

Visitation will be from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel.

Funeral services will be held immediately following the viewing at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home, with Lynn Fiechter officiating.

Military honors will be conducted by the U.S Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Family LifeCare of Berne.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com