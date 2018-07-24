Gerald Raymond Dickson, 88, was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Portland to Raymond Avery Dickson and Ola Ethel Dickson (Pyle). He passed away July 20, 2018, at Swiss Village in Berne. He married Carolyn Sue Wright June 17, 1956. In January of 1998, she preceded him in death.

Gerald started school at the age of 4 in a one-room school house south of Pennville. He attended grades 5 through 9 at Pennville School and grades 10 through 12 at Bryant High School. Throughout high school, he was active in playing baseball and basketball and graduated in 1947.

In January of 1951, he entered the Army Airborne. He completed 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky. At Fort Benning, Ga., Gerald received his Airborne jump training. He was then transferred to the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He made 36 parachute jumps and served as sergeant training Airborne troops. He was discharged from the Army January 1954.

Gerald completed a bachelor’s degree in mechanical (tool) engineering at the Chicago Allied Institute of Technology May 23, 1958. He was employed in Chicago doing architectural design after graduation. For approximately 30 years, he was employed as the Plant Facilities Manager at Franklin Electric in Bluffton.

Gerald excelled in the sport of golf, making two holes-in-one during his golfing career. He also enjoyed being a part-time farmer in Noble Township until 1992. After retiring from Franklin Electric in 1988, he meticulously restored at least 36 antique tractors.

He married Sondra Lee Zimmerman in 2000 after the death of his first wife. Gerald and his beloved wife Sondra enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. He became a devoted stepfather to four children, Kurt Zimmerman (Leslie), Kimbra Weesner (Gary), Karen Hemmelgarn (Doug), and Kevin Zimmerman (Melody); 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was of Christian faith and a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church. He was involved with youth ministry from 1967-1989, engaging in choral and bicycle trips. Gerald was actively involved with the Breakfast Optimist Club and Tri State Gas Engine and Tractor Association. He also served on the planning and construction committees for the Jay County Library and Jay County Jail.

Aside from his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by three brothers, Dwane Elton, Neil Lee, Gary Paul; and a sister, Dorothy Maxine. One living sister, Anna May Williams, resides in Appalachia, Va.

Gerald loved God, his family, Franklin Electric, and Blackberry Pie.

