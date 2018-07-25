Home State & National News Five studies, $1.3M spent, but no DCS action Five studies, $1.3M spent, but no DCS action July 25, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Oregon woman reunites girl with toy lost on hike State & National News Heart of Yosemite National Park is closing as crews battle wildfire State & National News Yankees get Britton from O’s for trio of minor league arms State & National News Fowler’s homer rallies Cards over Reds 4-2 in 11 innings State & National News Browns rookie Baker Mayfield signs contract, avoids holdout State & National News Georgia governor’s race seen as a test of how state will go in 2020