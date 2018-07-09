Erma L. Conner, 89, of Bluffton, passed away early Saturday morning, July 7, 2018, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Erma was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Clay County, Tenn., to Orville and Nora Melton Hummel. She attended Fairview High School and on Jan. 28, 1950, married William E. “Ed” Conner in Livingston, Tenn. Together, they moved to Bluffton in 1951.

Erma worked at the Wells Community Hospital for 13 years, where she was the head of the surgical instruments department and retired in 1985. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she served on the board of trustees and was an active member of U.M.W, United Methodist Women. Erma also served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, tending to her flowers and traveling in her free time.

Erma is survived by two sons, Terry (Kathy) Conner of Fort Wayne and Timothy L. (Sheryl) Conner of Delphi; along with three grandchildren, Spencer Conner, Alex Conner and Molly Conner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; a daughter, Linda Sue Conner; two brothers, Edward and Elmer Hummel; and a sister, Ardel Hummel.

A service to celebrate Erma’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Marlene Ellis and Tony Garton officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church Trustee Fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com