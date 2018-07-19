Elizabeth “Betty” A. Surbaugh, 86, of Liberty Center, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 17, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Betty was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Wells County to Charles and Martha Elizabeth Mounsey Heffelfinger. She graduated from Lancaster Central High School in 1949.

On Feb. 4, 1951, Betty and Harold J. Surbaugh were married.

A homemaker, Betty worked as a clerk for four years in Arizona from 1968-1977. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Survivors include her husband, Harold of Liberty Center; two children, Tom (Shirley) Surbaugh of Bluffton and Doug Surbaugh of Liberty Center; a son-in-law, George “Jr.” Addington of Keystone; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a stepsister, Susie Summers of Huntington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Diana Addington; and a sister, Helen Gehring.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Steve Surbaugh will officiate. Calling hours will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Betty’s memory to The Parkinson’s Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.