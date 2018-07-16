Edith M. Martin, 81, of Ossian, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, with her family at her side.

She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Auburn to Lacy F. and Florence M. Custer Mettert. She had worked in food service most of her life, having waitressed at Al’s Restaurant and then working for a few different schools in their food service departments. She was a member of Living Faith Missionary Church in Yoder.

Surviving are her husband, Larry D. Martin of Ossian; children, Terry L. (Yvonne) Sell of Olive Branch, Miss., Diana L. (Randy) Fry of Ossian, Roger A. Sell of Ossian, Twilla J. (Brian) Disher of Ossian, and Cynthia (Tim) Hinrichs of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Laurie D. Kruse of Atlanta, Ga., Jenny J. (Steve) Luska of Montana, and Jill L. Brantley of Orlando, Fla.; siblings, Lacy Mettert Jr. of Auburn, William (Marilyn) Mettert of Fort Wayne, and Lucille (Wayne) Spratt of Auburn; 21 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Mettert, Jack Mettert, Paul Mettert, Ruth Hines, and Nellie Kaiser.

A funeral service will be Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Missionary Church, 17718 Bluffton Road, Yoder, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be Wednesday, July 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Preferred memorials may be made to Living Faith Missionary Church. Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.