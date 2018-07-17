Dorothy A. Napier, age 80, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, July 15, 2018, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Dorothy was born in Wells County Dec. 8, 1937, to Harold and Ora Mae Mathys Dubach.

A 1956 graduate of Petroleum High School, Dorothy worked at K-Mart in Bluffton for 20 years as a sales/manager where she retired from in 1997. She was also a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy never met a stranger and enjoyed playing games and cards. She liked to listen to music and taking trips to the casino. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling. She was a member at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, and she was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 111.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Terri (Jack) Blair, of Ossian and Beverly Steffen of Bluffton; one sister-in-law, Jean Dubach of Bluffton; one brother-in-law, Ed Koenig of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Joshua Eltzroth, Andrea (Derek) Graham, Jesse (Sara) Blair and Jordan Blair; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her soul mate, Al Carter; one brother, Lawrence Dubach who passed away in 2014; one sister, Lola Koenig; and her stepfather, Charles Weikel.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Dennis Wood will be officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family Life Care. Family and friends can send online condolences to www.goodwincaleharnish.com