Home Opinions State / National Democrats have no one to blame but themselves Democrats have no one to blame but themselves July 7, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State / National Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘cult’ State / National Pious wishes won’t change politics Opinions The internet tax: Sen. Kenley’s pyrrhic victory Opinions Does one awful summit foretell another? Opinions With its Janus decision, the Supreme Court corrected itself on First Amendment Opinions Justice Kennedy just Comey’d Sen. Donnelly