Carol D. Frauhiger, 67, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, July 14, 2018, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Carol was born in Bluffton on Oct. 2, 1950, to Orval and Rosaline Prouty Ault. She married Keith E. Frauhiger in Pennville Sept. 2, 1972; he survives.

A 1968 graduate of Pennville High School, later in 1971 Carol became one of the first female letter carriers in the area, working at the Berne Post Office, at the time even riding a three-wheeled bicycle. She retired from the Markle Post Office in 2003, with almost 33 years of service to the United States Postal Service. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Carol enjoyed taking pictures and video-recording her children’s sporting events and will be most remembered for sending cards to people in the community. Her church even plans to honor Carol by starting a ministry of sending cards. Most of all, Carol enjoyed her grandchildren, whom they called “Oma.”

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by a son, Matt Frauhiger of Avon; a daughter, Christena (Seth) McPheeters of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Emma Smith, Lucy McPheeters, and June McPheeters; along with two sisters, Sadonna (Dave) Pryor of Dunkirk, and Jill (Jim) Patrick of Craigville.

Aside from her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a brother, Don Ault.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 17, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Dennis Wood and David Baynes will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the A.L.S. Association, Indiana Chapter.

