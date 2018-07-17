Carol Ann Carnes passed away July 11, 2018. She was born Aug. 22, 1943, to Carl and Vera (Yaney) Easley, in Ossian. She married George L. Carnes on July 27, 1975, in Bluffton. Carol worked for Wayne Township School Systems for 10 years before retiring in 2013.

Mrs. Carnes enjoyed gardening and being with her family. Carol is survived by her husband, George Carnes; children, Christine (Stephen) Sexton and Kent (Cheryl) Dohrman; grandchildren, Skylar Sexton and Braylon Dohrman; and brothers, Larry (Jackie) Easley and Don (Betty) Easley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Vera Easley; and brothers, Bob Easley and Jim Easley.

Memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, with at Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics at https://bit.ly/2NVWSDJ