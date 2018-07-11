Home State & National News At NATO, Trump claims Germany ’totally controlled’ by Russia At NATO, Trump claims Germany ’totally controlled’ by Russia July 11, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Hospital: Kids lost weight, drank dripping water in cave State & National News Animals removed from suspected hoarding situation State & National News Firefighter killed in explosion State & National News Video shows Clooney crash; actor thrown in air State & National News Trump picks Kavanaugh for open SCOTUS seat State & National News WNBA teams downsizing their arena