Abbygail Grace Lewis, infant, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Abbygail was born on July 5, 2018, to Manuel R. and Stacey A. Lewis. Her parents both survive in Greentown but are formerly of Bluffton.

Additional survivors include three brothers, Manuel (Connie) Lewis Jr. of Indianapolis, Jonathan (Emily) Lewis of Brownsburg, and Daniel Lewis of Kokomo; and a sister, Donna Lewis of Kokomo.

No public services are planned at this time. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.