Here is the lineup for Saturday’s parade, as provided by the Purdue Extension Wells County office and printed in the Friday, July 13, News-Banner:

2018 Wells County 4-H Fair Parade Line-Up

Line up at 4:30 pm at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center south parking lot (registration table, cars, walkers) and northeast parking lot (tractors, wagons).

Parade leaves downtown at 5:00 pm and arrives at the 4-H Park at 5:30 pm.

1.         Bluffton Police (car)

2.         Wells County Sheriff (car)

3.         Bluffton Fire Dept.(fire truck)

4.         Wells County EMS (emergency unit)

5.         4-H Horse and Pony Color Guard (horses)

6.         2018 4-H Parade Grand Marshall: Susan and Ron Girod (car)

7.         2017 4-H Ambassadors (car)

8.         2018 4-H Ambassador Candidates (truck)

9.         Wells County Government Officials (trucks)

10.       Wells County Mini 4-H (tractor / trailer)

11.       Nottingham Volunteer Fire Dept. (fire truck)

12.       Rising Stars Twirling Academy (marchers- start at Veterans’ Park)

13.       Wells County 4-H Dog Club (float / wagon)

14.       Montpelier Ag Feed & Seed (truck/trailer)

15.       Chester Chargers 4-H Club (wagon)

16.       Chester Township Fire Department

17.       Swiss City Dance (car / walkers)

18.       Lancaster Achievers 4-H Club (float + wagon)

19.       Wells County Republicans (van/carts/tractor/walkers)

20.       Wells County Robotics Club (float / wagon)

21.       Liberty Happy-Go-Lucky 4-H Club (wagon)

22.       Prible Ag (2 units)

23.       Wells County 4-H Horse & Pony Club (float)

24.       River Terrace Retirement Community (bus / walkers)

25.       Hurryin’ Harrisons 4-H Club (float + wagon)

26.       Rockcreek Rollers 4-H Club (wagon)

27.       Troxel Equipment (3 units)

28.       Nesco Rentals (2 units)

29.       Jackson Jaguars 4-H Club (float + wagon)

30.       Nottingham Nobles 4-H Club (float + wagon)

31.       Liberty Center Fire Dept. (fire truck)

32.       2017 Miss Wells – Teen (car)

33.       2017 Miss Wells – Queen (car)

34.       2018 Miss Wells – Teen Contestants (2 cars)

35.       2017 Miss Wells  – Queen Contestants (4 cars)

36.       Wheels of Yesteryear (tractors)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR