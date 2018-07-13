Here is the lineup for Saturday’s parade, as provided by the Purdue Extension Wells County office and printed in the Friday, July 13, News-Banner:

2018 Wells County 4-H Fair Parade Line-Up

Line up at 4:30 pm at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center south parking lot (registration table, cars, walkers) and northeast parking lot (tractors, wagons).

Parade leaves downtown at 5:00 pm and arrives at the 4-H Park at 5:30 pm.

1. Bluffton Police (car)

2. Wells County Sheriff (car)

3. Bluffton Fire Dept.(fire truck)

4. Wells County EMS (emergency unit)

5. 4-H Horse and Pony Color Guard (horses)

6. 2018 4-H Parade Grand Marshall: Susan and Ron Girod (car)

7. 2017 4-H Ambassadors (car)

8. 2018 4-H Ambassador Candidates (truck)

9. Wells County Government Officials (trucks)

10. Wells County Mini 4-H (tractor / trailer)

11. Nottingham Volunteer Fire Dept. (fire truck)

12. Rising Stars Twirling Academy (marchers- start at Veterans’ Park)

13. Wells County 4-H Dog Club (float / wagon)

14. Montpelier Ag Feed & Seed (truck/trailer)

15. Chester Chargers 4-H Club (wagon)

16. Chester Township Fire Department

17. Swiss City Dance (car / walkers)

18. Lancaster Achievers 4-H Club (float + wagon)

19. Wells County Republicans (van/carts/tractor/walkers)

20. Wells County Robotics Club (float / wagon)

21. Liberty Happy-Go-Lucky 4-H Club (wagon)

22. Prible Ag (2 units)

23. Wells County 4-H Horse & Pony Club (float)

24. River Terrace Retirement Community (bus / walkers)

25. Hurryin’ Harrisons 4-H Club (float + wagon)

26. Rockcreek Rollers 4-H Club (wagon)

27. Troxel Equipment (3 units)

28. Nesco Rentals (2 units)

29. Jackson Jaguars 4-H Club (float + wagon)

30. Nottingham Nobles 4-H Club (float + wagon)

31. Liberty Center Fire Dept. (fire truck)

32. 2017 Miss Wells – Teen (car)

33. 2017 Miss Wells – Queen (car)

34. 2018 Miss Wells – Teen Contestants (2 cars)

35. 2017 Miss Wells – Queen Contestants (4 cars)

36. Wheels of Yesteryear (tractors)