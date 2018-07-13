Here is the lineup for Saturday’s parade, as provided by the Purdue Extension Wells County office and printed in the Friday, July 13, News-Banner:
2018 Wells County 4-H Fair Parade Line-Up
Line up at 4:30 pm at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center south parking lot (registration table, cars, walkers) and northeast parking lot (tractors, wagons).
Parade leaves downtown at 5:00 pm and arrives at the 4-H Park at 5:30 pm.
1. Bluffton Police (car)
2. Wells County Sheriff (car)
3. Bluffton Fire Dept.(fire truck)
4. Wells County EMS (emergency unit)
5. 4-H Horse and Pony Color Guard (horses)
6. 2018 4-H Parade Grand Marshall: Susan and Ron Girod (car)
7. 2017 4-H Ambassadors (car)
8. 2018 4-H Ambassador Candidates (truck)
9. Wells County Government Officials (trucks)
10. Wells County Mini 4-H (tractor / trailer)
11. Nottingham Volunteer Fire Dept. (fire truck)
12. Rising Stars Twirling Academy (marchers- start at Veterans’ Park)
13. Wells County 4-H Dog Club (float / wagon)
14. Montpelier Ag Feed & Seed (truck/trailer)
15. Chester Chargers 4-H Club (wagon)
16. Chester Township Fire Department
17. Swiss City Dance (car / walkers)
18. Lancaster Achievers 4-H Club (float + wagon)
19. Wells County Republicans (van/carts/tractor/walkers)
20. Wells County Robotics Club (float / wagon)
21. Liberty Happy-Go-Lucky 4-H Club (wagon)
22. Prible Ag (2 units)
23. Wells County 4-H Horse & Pony Club (float)
24. River Terrace Retirement Community (bus / walkers)
25. Hurryin’ Harrisons 4-H Club (float + wagon)
26. Rockcreek Rollers 4-H Club (wagon)
27. Troxel Equipment (3 units)
28. Nesco Rentals (2 units)
29. Jackson Jaguars 4-H Club (float + wagon)
30. Nottingham Nobles 4-H Club (float + wagon)
31. Liberty Center Fire Dept. (fire truck)
32. 2017 Miss Wells – Teen (car)
33. 2017 Miss Wells – Queen (car)
34. 2018 Miss Wells – Teen Contestants (2 cars)
35. 2017 Miss Wells – Queen Contestants (4 cars)
36. Wheels of Yesteryear (tractors)