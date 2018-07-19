Home RSS 19 enrolled in city’s revamped sidewalk restoration program 19 enrolled in city’s revamped sidewalk restoration program July 28, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Singing on the patio RSS Scrapbooks bear Pyle’s witness to troops’ bravery RSS Two hurt in crash on 450E Sports Southern Wells at Victors Veer football camp News Wells Court Docket: 07-28-2018 State & National News Indiana Air National Guard unit returns from Afghanistan