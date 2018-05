Paula S. Evans, 58, of Markle, died on Monday, April 30, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 30, 1959, in Huntington, to Paul and Nodiva Best Dolby.

Survivors include a daughter, Melinda Walters-Bowman of Huntington; a son, Ian Walters of Markle; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Nodiva “Rusty” (Best) Dolby.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

