This week’s Teen Talk is with Jamie Howell, Senior at Southern Wells High School:

What grade are you in?

I am a Senior.

Do you like your name? If you could change it what would it be?

Yeah, I like my name. I’d probably change it to Elizabeth, which is my middle name because I feel like it’s more of like a girly name, because my name is Jamie whereas my dad’s name is James so I’m named after him.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you this week?

My friend, Malinah fell over a hurdle at track practice. She was fine, but I thought it was funny.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

Either Japan or Europe. I really like Japan because I’ve seen a lot of videos and just like the culture and all the shrines and the mountain places. Also, I like the big cities, but then with Europe you get so many options. You can go to Paris, you can go to England, you can go to like the whole Scotch Isles and I think it would be really cool and they have a lot of castles and stuff. The thing that Mom likes to do when she is bored is she looks up castles for sale in Scotland and she’s like ‘we’re going to get one one day’, which is really a joke, but they are just really cool to look at.

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My mom had triplets. I’m a triplet and I want a big family when I’m older. I think it’s just cool that she did it like- go big or go home. Like all 3 at once and that was her way she was able to do that. And also my dad for helping her. I want to have multiples.

What are you most proud of?

I’d say at the moment just getting accepted to Ball State, because my mom went there, my nana went there and all 3 of my sisters and me are going there. It’s just one of those things like, keeping it going.

How do you feel about out of the normal colored hair and which one do you think you would try if you had to?

I don’t mind it. Like I think it’s perfectly fine for people. I have a friend who has pink hair right now and I think it looks so cool. My hair is black right now, but it’s naturally dark brown so I don’t really mind it. I don’t think I would do a bright color for my full head, but I wouldn’t mind trying the dyed tips where the tips are a different color. If I did that it would probably be like a green or a red.

Do you own a pet? Tell us his/her breed, name, how he/she got that name.

Yes, we have 4 dogs. We have 3 German Shepherds and 1 Pomeranian. Sammy is the Pomeranian and Dad named her, because he didn’t want to get her, but when we got there we kind of told him we are getting her, so he said that if we got her, he was naming her. So he named her Sammy. Then there is Gypsy who is kind of my sister’s dog. My parents bought her so she uses her for 4-H and she got her name because when we got her we were like 9 or 10 and just named her Gypsy just because that was the name we chose. Then Gabe is our other German Shepherd, who dad named from Gabriel from the Bible because all of the boy dogs we have we name them after men in the Bible. Pumpkin is the son of Gypsy and Gabe and his name is Pumpkin because he was born on Halloween.

Can you tell me a joke?

Yes, what do you call a frog with no legs? Unhoppy. I saw that one on twitter and I was like, I like that one.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I take AP Lit right now and I’m a big fan of English and there is a lot of free range in there to openly discuss things we read and different stances on different points of views. It’s just a really chill class for the standards that are in there.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities? Any outside of school activities?

Oh Lord, yes. I play volleyball, I run track, I manage the boys basketball team. Other than that, I am our Sunshine Society president, now retired because we had our banquet yesterday. I was our FFA chapter treasurer and I’m our FFA district 6 sentinel. I am a representative of student council, and other than that I do concessions, Bio Club, NHS, Spanish Club, Choir, and…. I think that might be it. I do community service at Heritage Pointe and that’s kind of like through Student Counsel and FFA.

If you could start an extra- curricular club at school what would it be?

I think this would be more of a sport than a club, but tennis. We used to have tennis courts. Or soccer. Tennis or soccer. Because I played both of those sports when I was younger and they were really fun and I was really sad when our tennis courts were the wrong size and we didn’t have a tennis team. And I was like, dang.

Who is one of your friends that makes you laugh all the time?

Sarah.

Who is your most academically inclined friend?

My sister, Emily.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

I’ll be 28, 29. Hopefully, I will be graduated from college and getting stable in my career. Other than that, maybe a family. I don’t know. I feel like it’s still pretty young to be having kids and everything. I just want to get through college and make sure that I fill my resume and keep going through there. I really want to do videoing or recording of animals for documentaries. Going to different countries to do stories and stuff like that. Stuff where I get to travel everywhere.

Sounds like you have a great plan. Best of luck to you!

