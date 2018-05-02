LaVera K. (Gehring) Krummen, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at 11:55 a.m. at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

She was born Sept. 25, 1925, and was a lifelong resident of the Bluffton area. She married Ervin A. Krummen April 1, 1944, and celebrated 72 years together until he passed away in March of 2017.

LaVera is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Robert) Catalino; two sons, Dale (Rosa) and Paul; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is the sister of Clarren (Joyce) Gehring, the late Betty (late Chet) Baumgartner, and the late DeWayne (late Helen) Gehring. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ida Gehring.

LaVera was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bluffton since 1956. She taught fifth grade Sunday School class for many years, was a member of the Board of Christian Education, and served on the Baptist Youth Fellowship leadership team. She was also involved in the Lancaster School PTA and served as a Cub Scout den mother.

After Ervin retired from General Electric, the two of them spent many warm and enjoyable winters in Mesa, Ariz. They traveled throughout the country, especially the southwest, and were honorary life members of the Sunland Village Hikers Club.

LaVera loved the beauty of nature. She took countless pictures of flowers, trees, cacti, rare flowers in the desert, forests, rivers, and places they had visited, such as the Grand Canyon.

Visitation and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton, with Ted Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, River Terrace Estates, Christian Care, or the American Red Cross.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com