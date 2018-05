John E. Van Gordon, 63, of Keystone, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Hartford City Cemetery.