Hilda May Baumgartner, 84, of Vera Cruz, passed away Monday morning, April 30, 2018, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Hilda was born April 6, 1934, in Bluffton to Clarence Kahn and Flossie Ramseyer Robert Kahn-Holmes. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1952. She worked at Franklin Electric and at Russ and Norm’s Grocery Store in Vera Cruz and provided childcare for many children over the years. She was a member of St. John Family Worship Center in Vera Cruz.

On March 6, 1953, Hilda and Harry H. Baumgartner Sr. were married. They shared 60 years of marriage and he preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2013.

Survivors include her children, Debra May Studebaker of Bluffton, Harry H. Jr. “Sonny” Baumgartner of Vera Cruz and Dennis J. (Petra) Baumgartner of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Sonja (Larry) Croy of Vera Cruz, Matthew Studebaker of Bluffton, Jonathan Huffman of Bluffton and Ashley May (Blaine) Mosser of Ossian; six great-grandchildren, Sierra Storm Croy of Vera Cruz, Nova May and Mac Robert Mosser, both of Ossian, and Amber, Christian and Madeline Croy, all of Bluffton.

She is also survived by siblings, Virgil Kahn of Bluffton and Rosie (Slug) King of Vera Cruz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Robert “Skeeter” Holmes; a son, Rex Allen Baumgartner; siblings, Clarence “Cat Fish” Kahn, Lester Kahn, Robert “Strawberry” Kahn, Mary Belle Baumgartner, Earl Kahn, along with an infant brother; and a daughter-in-law, Rita K. (Hultz) Baumgartner.

A service to celebrate Hilda’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Don Rentschler officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be given to St. John Family Worship Center or Riley Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com