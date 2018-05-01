Gretchen A. Geiger, 45, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, at her residence.

Gretchen was born Jan. 12, 1973, in Bluffton, to Roy and Jane Geiger Feigel.

Survivors include a daughter, Martha Geiger of Wheaton, Ill.; two sons, John Geiger and Steven Geiger, both of Fort Wayne; a brother, Derrick Feigel of Markle; two half-sisters, Carrin Edgar and Lizzy Frick; and her father, Roy Feigel of Traverse City, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Geiger Feigel Schurr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. A service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

