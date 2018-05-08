George Edward Kaufman Jr., 79, went to be with the Lord Feb. 4, 2018.

Born Dec. 23, 1938, in Rensselaer, he was the son of George E. Kaufman Sr. and Josephine Pease Kaufman.

Mr. Kaufman graduated from Lancaster High School in Indiana in 1956.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Norma L. Rose Kaufman; his former wife, Heather Lea Haifley of Indiana; his son, Kurtis Von Kaufman; his daughter, Karla Vae Heminger; daughter-in-law, Janene Kaufman; and son-in-law, Don Heminger. He has six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Kevin and Norman Pierre; four stepgrandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

He retired from the Teamsters in 2000 and was a member of the Retired Teamsters Fellowship Club. Mr. Kaufman was a professional truck driver for 31 years. His last job was with Consolidated Freightways in Richfield, Ohio. He enjoyed car shows, photography, history, playing with drones and miniature trains, and music. He was known for his impeccable memory and great sense of humor. Most of all he loved spending time with our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a most loving husband, father, and grandpa.

He was a member of the Chapel on Fir Hill in Akron and was secretary of the Home Adult Bible Study. He was a volunteer as an office delivery man for some years. Ed loved studying the Bible, especially the history of the Bible. Everyone loved Ed.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The Rev. Lyle Breeding will officiate with burial at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com