Cory J. Onweller, 42, of Bluffton, Indiana passed away on May 1, 2018.

Cory was born to Terry L. Onweller and Sally J. (Wolfcale) Welker on July 19, 1975, in Bluffton. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1995, and was a concrete foreman for Briner Builders in Bluffton for many years. He enjoyed golf, music, refinishing furniture, IU basketball, and water sports, especially fishing and riding jet skis.

He will be remembered by his daughters; Haley Onweller and Macy Onweller, both of Bluffton, along with his mother, Sally (Mark) Welker of Roanoke, his sister, Cammy Onweller of Tampa and brother, Clayton (Kristen) Onweller of Fort Wayne and their two children, Emmersyn and Everett Onweller.

He is preceded in death by his father, Terry, in 2016.

A private family service will take place, with burial at Stahl Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to remember Cory by making a memorial donation to the Bluffton Harrison Elementary Community Fund, and donations should be sent to the funeral home. These donations will assist BHES students with the cost of continuing education activities such as field trips and will ensure that everyone in the class has the chance to participate.

Cory’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to share memories with the family at www.thomarich.com